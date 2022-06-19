CPD Internal Affairs investigating police officer for 'inappropriate social media posts'

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after "inappropriate social media" posts were made by one of its officers.

A spokesperson for the department said Internal Affairs is looking into the matter. The officer, Ismail Quran, is currently on administrative duty, confirmed Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

"The Cleveland Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens. Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated," Ciaccia said.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer said the tweets in question are from more than 10 years ago. News 5 has requested Quran's personnel record for details on when he became a Cleveland Police officer.

CanaryMission.org brought the anti-Semitic tweets to light, which were then reported on by local media outlets. Canary Mission "documents individuals and organizations that promote hatred of the USA, Israel and Jews on North American college campuses," according to the organization's website.

"Ismail was Policeman of the Year and has assisted in many investigations being an asset to the Cleveland community that he serves," Follmer said. Records show he received the award in 2019.

This story is developing and will be updated as News 5 learns more.

