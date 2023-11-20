Cranes over Cleveland: Here's an update on some of the construction projects changing the city's skyline

CLEVELAND — From Progressive Field to the new Sherwin-Williams world headquarters to the Cleveland Clinic's new Neurological Institute building, Cleveland is not lacking in construction cranes these days.

News 5 checked out many of those sites on Monday, and here are some pics of the progress of those projects. The crane that captures the most attention these days is the one atop that new Sherwin-Williams headquarters off Public Square. July saw the topping off of the 36-story tower. Work today focuses on enclosing the remaining upper floors in glass and finishing the lower floors for occupancy of the 3,100 employees starting roughly a year from now.

Finishing touches are also being applied a short walk away at the City Club Apartments, which is nearing completion on Euclid. The 23-story building is next to the former City Club Building and only adds to the growing list of high-end living options Downtown.

Not far away, you'll notice the west wall of the former Global Center for Health Innovation has been blown out. It's all part of the expansion of the Huntington Convention Center. The center took over the space and is expanding towards Ontario Street to increase its meeting room space offerings.

"We're doubling the size of our atrium ballroom, we're adding a 10,000 square-foot rooftop terrace for event space. We're adding things that meeting planners have been wanting," Convention Center General Manager Ron King told News 5 this summer.

Two massive cranes also loom large over East 90th Street and Carnegie Avenue these days. This is the future home of the new 1-million-square-foot Neurological Institute building. We first told you about the plans in 2022 as part of the Clinic's overall $1.3 billion in capital investments. The site was home to the now-demolished Clinic Surgery Center.

Those attending events around Gateway are finding cranes handling demolition work as well. First, at this old garage on Huron Road across the street from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. And the massive cranes handling the upper deck demolition at Progressive Field are a block away.

Last month, we showed the beginning of the work to remove the upper decks; a check on this day shows the progress they've made with whole sections now gone.

"We're doing the upper decks on both sides. Upper deck right field will become a group party area, and then upper deck left we'll be an extension of the Terrace Club," said Jim Folk, vice president of Ballpark Improvements, when the work began in October. "The upper deck portions will be ready to go opening day of next year."

Also, ready for opening day next year, all new seats are in the lower bowl. Along East 9th Street, crews have already begun enclosing the new building that will house the kitchen and commissary. At the same time, along Ontario Street, the work on the executive offices has been delayed just long enough to keep the club's team shop open for a bit of holiday shopping. That lasts only until Dec. 16; after that, the team shop will close until the start of the 2025 season, when we will also likely see a new set of cranes over Cleveland.