Euclid Ave. reopen in Euclid after crash into traffic signal early Monday morning

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid Avenue was shut down for several hours between Chardon Road and Dille Avenue due to a vehicle accident, according to a media alert from Cuyahoga County.

The crash at 3:10 a.m. knocked out the traffic signal on the road, and our overnight photographer saw the medical examiner arrive around 4:45 a.m.

News 5's AirTracker 5 observed that Euclid Avenue was reopened as of about 8 a.m. Monday morning.

News 5 is working to learn more.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now: Morning

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.