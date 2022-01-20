Crash involving train, vehicle closes part of Hopkins Road in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio — A crash involving a train and a vehicle has closed Hopkins Road between Jackson Street and East Avenue, according to the Mentor Police Department.

The road will remain closed "for some length of time pending investigation," the City of Mentor said in a Facebook post. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

News 5 has a crew en route to the scene; this story will updated as more information becomes available.

