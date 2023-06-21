Crew removed from American Airlines plane at Cleveland Hopkins after smoke reported in cockpit

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport officials said Wednesday that four crew members of an American Airlines plane were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution after smoke was reported in the cockpit of flight 1264.

No one was injured in the incident, and officials said passengers were transferred to another plane to continue their trip to Charlotte, North Carolina.

It's not known what caused the smoke in the cabin.

No further information has been released.

