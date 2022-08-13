Crews battle 2 alarm condominium fire in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The Avon Lake Fire Department responded to a blaze at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning after a car fire inside an attached garage spread to the structure.

The condominium complex is located in the 33800 block of Electric Boulevard.

According to authorities, the fire started around 7:30 a.m. and a second alarm was called around an hour later. No injuries have been reported.

The specific cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Firefighters will make a determination once the flames are under control and knocked down.

No further information has been released. This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

