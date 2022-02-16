Crews battle fire at Hampton Inn in Brooklyn

BROOKYLN, Ohio — Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a fire at the Hampton Inn near Tiedeman Road in Brooklyn.

The hotel is located at 10305 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn.

A News 5 photographer captured images of smoke billowing from the roof of the building.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland

According to the Parma Fire Department, the fire started on the fourth floor and then broke the roof. High winds in the area are hindering efforts to combat the fire.

The building has been evacuated. The hotel was booked full for the upcoming All-Star game in Cleveland. Guests were transported to the Brooklyn Rec Center by shuttle. No injuries have been reported.

Crews from Parma, Middleburg Heights, Valley View, Independence, Brook Park and Parma Heights provided mutual aid.

The fire remains under investigation.

