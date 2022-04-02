Crews battle fire at iconic red barn on Dussel Farm in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a fire that engulfed the iconic red barn on Dussel Farm in Brimfield Township, just outside of Kent in Portage County, according to the Brimfield Township Police Department.

The farm is located in the 1100 block of Forge Road.

The Brimfield Township Fire Department responded and firefighters received mutual aid from neighboring departments, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The matter remains under investigation.

