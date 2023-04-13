Crews fighting fire at Fairmount Temple in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Firefighters are battling a fire at Fairmount Temple on Fairmount Boulevard in Beachwood that broke out Thursday afternoon and forced the evacuation of those inside, according to an emergency update sent to the city's council.

A thick plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the temple at about 3 p.m. Thursday by Derek Gabriel, who was driving by the area. Another viewer shared a video of the fire that appeared to show a Beachwood Fire Rescue truck on scene actively fighting fire as a University Heights Fire truck pulled up.

Viewer video of fire at Fairmount Temple in Beachwood

News 5 has a crew en route; this developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple is a Reform Jewish temple in Beachwood, the oldest existing Jewish congregation in the Cleveland area, according to Case Western Reserve University’s Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

