Crews respond to fire at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — A fire broke out Friday afternoon at a building at the Cuyahoga Fairgrounds.

AirTracker 5 is above the scene now - you can watch it in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Crews are on scene fighting the blaze. Police are asking motorists to avoid Eastland Road the area around the fairgrounds.

Authorities haven't said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.