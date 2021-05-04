Crime Stoppers doubles reward money to stem increase of murders, violent gun crimes

CLEVELAND — Murders and violent crimes involving a gun have increased across Cuyahoga County. That’s one reason Crime Stoppers will now pay anonymous tipsters rewards up to $5,000 for tip information on murders and violent crimes involving guns.

“We’re seeing a bunch of retaliation shootings. The gangs, people who report people for committing crimes. They are being retaliated against and we have to put a stop to that,” said Captain Richard McIntosh, Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.

The goal of the bigger reward is to encourage more people to provide information that will help law enforcement in identifying and prosecuting violent criminals. McIntosh stressed tips are anonymous and in the organization’s 30 years of existence they have never identified a tipster.

“If people can’t report to the police when they are a victim of a crime because they’re fearful, with Crime Stoppers we’re able to stop that because we guarantee anonymity,” explained McIntosh.

Anonymous tips can be called to the tip line at 216-25CRIME or sent to www.25crime.com

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.