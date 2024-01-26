Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Cleveland Public Library break-ins

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on a series of break-ins at the Cleveland Public Library over the past six months.

According to Crime Stoppers, they believe the man pictured above is responsible for stealing items of value, including TVs and other electronics, on multiple occasions. The man has also caused significant damage to the library buildings upon breaking in.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463, or click hereto give an anonymous tip.