Critical protective gear worn by the Akron Police SWAT team was found to be counterfeit

AKRON — Homeland Security Investigations is looking into a local company accused of selling counterfeit police protective gear. The Akron Police Department said it was contacted that its SWAT Team's ballistic shields are compromised.

The department asked the city to urgently help it purchase 40 sets of protective shields for the SWAT Team.

"In this case we need to replace them all. This, we, became a part of a bigger investigation we were notified by the department of homeland security that the plates that we had were some of those plates that were found to be counterfeit," said Akron Police Captain Micozzi.

The Homeland Security Investigations, or HSI, took to "X" warning about the protective plates the Akron Police Department needs to replace.

News 5 HSI is investigating ShotStop Ballistics LLC after allegations its body armor is counterfeit.

"They are a hard ceramic type of plate, and there's one on the front, one on the back and one on each side. To protect them from rifle rounds and more dangerous things, so those are the things that we're replacing with this request," said Captain Micozzi.

HSI sent News 5 this statement on Friday:

“Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), in collaboration with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, executed a federal search warrant in the Stow, Ohio area Oct. 18, 2023. This investigation remains ongoing. As in any given matter, if charges are filed, they will eventually become a matter of public record.”

The plates were purchased from ShotStop Ballistics LLC in Stow. BBB Akron confirms ShotStop Ballistics LLC was an accredited business from September 2018 to December 2023.

"When you're on the SWAT team and you're doing high-risk response situations it's extremely important that you have the best equipment, and the equipment that has no chance of failure," said Tim Dimoff, National law enforcement procedures and security expert.

Law enforcement experts said anything less than high-quality equipment could leave officers under-protected.

"Equipment can be made in other parts of the United States, but mostly overseas it's being made because someone is trying to reduce the cost of that equipment but in favor of a higher probability of not meeting our standards," said Dimoff.

According to court documents, ShotSpot Ballistics LLC just filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on May 4, citing $642,200 owed to debtors.

"Somewhere down the line, there may be an opportunity for restitution on this, so we will be pursuing that, and we will be following it very closely," said Captain Micozzi.

Akron City Council passed an ordinance under emergency to replace the questionable body armor right away for $60,000. The department said it is cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation.