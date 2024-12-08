Critically ill children get an early Christmas with their families

CLEVELAND — For many people, the holidays can be difficult, especially for families raising a critically ill child. And after paying for treatments, there may not be much money left over for holidays or presents.

But organizations like A- Kid Again strive to foster hope, happiness and healing for children with life-threatening health conditions and their families. By offering coset-free adventures year-round that create memories for millions of families.

On Saturday, the Northeast Ohio chapter held its annual holiday adventure, bringing holiday magic to critically ill kids and their families at the I-X center.

“All the smiles on their faces that A Kid Again brings is so amazing,” said parent Sara Taggart.

Taggart’s 11-year-old daughter Annie was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta and has been a member of A Kid Again for six years.

“That means her bones break very easily,” Taggart said.

But that doesn’t keep Annie from living a very active life.

It doesn’t slow her down, not at all. Especially when it comes to events hosted by A Kid Again,” Taggart said.

Through the organization, Annie and thousands of other kids have been able to visit the zoo, baseball games and amusement parks for free.

“We spend a lot of our time in a hospital or driving to doctor's appointments, and its chaos and a lot of medical stuff. So, it's really cool that we get to do these fun adventures and be with all these amazing people,” Taggart said.

The organization gives each family something to look forward to, and Taggart says it helps keep them going.

Saturday's adventure included a holiday maize, bounce houses and other inflatable games.

Executive Director Christine Bucknell says they had around 2,300 attendees.

“These families get so much joy from getting out of the house and getting together, it makes it all kind of worthwhile,” Bucknell said.

Many parents say one of the best parts about the organization is that their entire family can participate in the activities. During the party, kids were able to receive free Christmas gifts to take home, take a picture with Santa and enjoy the sense of community and understanding that flooded through the room.

“This job comes [with] a lot of sadness, because our kids are so sick, or sometimes a child loses their battle and earns their wings. But when I come here and one of these kids runs up to me and gives me a big hug, my face is hurting today with all the smiles,” said Bucknell.