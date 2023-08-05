Cuteness overload: Parma dog parade and costume contest

Parma residents and the community nonprofit, We Are Parma Proud, gathered Saturday for the 4th annual Picnic in the Park. The highlight of the event was the dog parade and costume contest.

It was held at Veteran's Memorial Park.

Participants and their owners dressed in their "Parma Best," sporting pink flamingo costumes and outfits.

The parade was short, as the pups have very little legs.

Three winners were crowned in various categories, including best costume.

News 5's Mike Holden, a Parma native himself, served as a guest judge alongside Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter.

Organizers said it's all about celebrating the community and the people of Parma.

Check out some of the dogs that were in the parade by scrolling below:

