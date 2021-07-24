'Cuts for Congress' event at barber school in Mayfield Heights educates young voters

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Saturday afternoon, there will be a get-out-the-vote event in Cleveland at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in Mayfield Heights.

The "Cuts for Congress" event runs from 1 to 4 p.m. at the barber school, located at 1633 Golden Gate Plaza.

Anyone attending the event can get a free haircut, as well as information about the upcoming special election.

The event encourages Gen Z and Millennial voters to learn more about politics.

“Efforts to encourage the voters of Ohio’s 11th congressional district to participate in the upcoming special election have to be creative and effective, and we’re hoping this event will prove to be both,” said Lauren Harper, co-founder of The Welcome Party.

According to event organizers, The Welcome Party works to increase voter turnout among nonpartison voters and "those historically disengaged in primary elections."

“Seeing people in this district and particularly the community I serve and engage with each day participate in elections is so important to me, which is why I’ve invested so intentionally in ensuring resources and opportunities for civic engagement are provided,” said Waverly Willis. “The election on Aug. 3 and the ones to come later in the year will have a huge impact on the people of Cleveland and our region, so we must do everything we can to educate and engage voters and new voters.”

