'Cuyahoga Choo-Choo': Toddler publishes book about his favorite Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train

You can now take a ride on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad through the eyes of a 3-year-old.

After moving to Northeast Ohio two years ago with his mom and dad, Elijah Friszman found a love for trains, and watching and chasing the CVSR trains quickly became one of the family's favorite pastimes.

Now, the full-time toddler has become a part-time author, publishing "Cuyahoga Choo-Choo," a book about his favorite CVSR locomotive.

The book follows what Friszman calls “my yellow train” through rivers, trails, trees and depots along the Ohio landscape. It also features his favorite railroad stops, like the bridge near Brecksville Station, the trails around Boston Mill and the Peninsula depot.

"Cuyahoga Choo-Choo" came to life with the help of Friszman's mom, Ashley Friszman, who illustrated the book. Ashley and her husband, Jarrod, are Northeast Ohio natives who moved back into the area after living in Florida.

The book is available on board and for purchase at the Peninsula depot gift shop.

“We are thrilled to offer Cuyahoga Choo-Choo on board and at our gift shop,” CVSR President and CEO Larry Stevenson said in a statement. “Elijah’s story perfectly captures the wonder and excitement of riding the train through the Cuyahoga Valley. It’s a beautiful reminder of the memories we help families create every day.”