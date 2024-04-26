Cuyahoga County amplifies the voices of the re-entry community

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga County's re-entry department continues to amplify the voices of the re-entry community during re-entry week. People like Mike Jones, who were once incarcerated, have a chance to connect with different organizations and employers who want to help rebuild and help the re-entry community.

Jones spent four years in prison; he's been home for 21 years.

"21 years later, and it's still like I just came home. If I go look for a house today, they're going to do a background check to exclude me from housing. I can't get a license for certain kind of jobs. I passed the accidental health and life insurance tests with the 85%, but because of my background, I can't get a license to sell life insurance," said Jones.

However, the adverse effects reach far beyond himself.

"I wanted to go on a field trip with my granddaughter, and I couldn't go because of my background. So, it's like it didn't only affect me and my kids, but now it's starting to affect my grandkid," said Jones.

Jones did not allow those barriers to discourage him; instead, he started his nonprofit, Breaking the Cycle, helping the formally incarcerated navigate life.

"I just really wanted to help people like me find jobs, which led to people having issues with housing, people having issues with mental health, people not realizing that they can vote once they got out of prison," said Jones.

Jones said most prisoners don't want to return to jail after being released, but once they are released, they are met with many no's and barriers, making it hard for them to stay on the right path.

"I believe people just get sick of hearing no, and they might be limited in the things they can do. They might not be able to reinvent themselves and some have childhood trauma they haven't dealt with. However, nobody I know sits in the penitentiary talking about I can't wait to leave so I could come back," said Jones.

Jones also works with Cuyahoga County and Lutheran Metropolitan ministries to create affordable housing for people who were once incarcerated.

"We sat down, and we put together the eight point plan for Cuyahoga County to strategize to make housing affordable and effective for people that are impacted," said Jones.

Cuyahoga County Office of Re-entry is hosting several events this week to educate the public on the importance of giving the formerly incarcerated second chances.

Chamomile Hendricks is the communications manager at the Cuyahoga County Office of Re-entry. She said re-entry week is crucial because it brings education and awareness about those who have been previously incarcerated.

"They come back home and return home to Cuyahoga County; they're our neighbors, they're our family members, some of them are our friends. We're all affected directly or indirectly. So, being able to have us all in the same rooms, at the same time, hearing the same information is super important," said Hendricks.

To end the week, the Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated hosts a fresh start fair. Eager employers will be ready to connect people with jobs and community opportunities.