Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter hosting 9th annual Adoptapalooza

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is celebrating its ninth annual Adoptapalooza this weekend.

From Friday until Sunday, the shelter is offering $20 adoption fees for all dogs four months and older.

“We are looking forward to introducing some of our amazing dogs to those who want to grow their family by adding a pet. This is a great opportunity for the community to come out, meet us, meet our dogs, and see how a shelter dog can enrich their life,” Animal Shelter Manager of External Affairs, Jen Huettich, said.

Adoption fees, which are typically $95, include spay or neuter surgery, a heartworm test, vaccines, a 2025 dog license, a microchip and a current rabies tag.

