Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter hosting 9th annual Adoptapalooza

Remi Murrey
Inside the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.
The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is celebrating its ninth annual Adoptapalooza this weekend.

From Friday until Sunday, the shelter is offering $20 adoption fees for all dogs four months and older.

“We are looking forward to introducing some of our amazing dogs to those who want to grow their family by adding a pet. This is a great opportunity for the community to come out, meet us, meet our dogs, and see how a shelter dog can enrich their life,” Animal Shelter Manager of External Affairs, Jen Huettich, said.

Adoption fees, which are typically $95, include spay or neuter surgery, a heartworm test, vaccines, a 2025 dog license, a microchip and a current rabies tag.

