Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cuyahoga County announces summer initiatives for children and families

Cuyahoga County
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE IMAGE
Cuyahoga County
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 11, 2024

Summer is here, and that sometimes puts added stress on families with children who receive a school lunch but don't have that option for the coming months.

To ensure that children have nutritious meals available, as well as positive programs to keep them busy and safe during the summer, Cuyahoga County has announced several initiatives to help.

"The well-being of our families is a top priority,” said County Executive Chris Ronayne. “A holistic approach involving municipalities and social service organizations is necessary to provide wrap-around support for families. We hope our Cuyahoga families will take advantage of the programs and services offered and ave a fun and safe summer."

Click each link below for more information regarding some of the initiatives the county currently has:

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through