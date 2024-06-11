Cuyahoga County announces summer initiatives for children and families

Summer is here, and that sometimes puts added stress on families with children who receive a school lunch but don't have that option for the coming months.

To ensure that children have nutritious meals available, as well as positive programs to keep them busy and safe during the summer, Cuyahoga County has announced several initiatives to help.

"The well-being of our families is a top priority,” said County Executive Chris Ronayne. “A holistic approach involving municipalities and social service organizations is necessary to provide wrap-around support for families. We hope our Cuyahoga families will take advantage of the programs and services offered and ave a fun and safe summer."

Click each link below for more information regarding some of the initiatives the county currently has:

