Cuyahoga County appoints Chief Deputy Joseph Greiner as interim county sheriff

David Deger
RTA rider group Clevelanders for Public Transit would like county leaders to re-examine renovating existing jail location.
Concerns over proposed Cuyahoga Co. jail building site continue to grow
Posted at 10:28 PM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 22:28:28-05

Cuyahoga County Chief Deputy Joseph Greiner has been appointed as the interim county sheriff, according to a news release from the county.

Greiner began serving in 2012 prior to working in the Lorain County Sheriff's Department and Medina Township Police Department.

“Chief Deputy Greiner has been a valuable member of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for over a decade and his dedication to service is clear,” said County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Greiner will hold the position until Ronayne names a formal candidate for the job.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
