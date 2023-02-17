Cuyahoga County appoints Chief Deputy Joseph Greiner as interim county sheriff

Cuyahoga County Chief Deputy Joseph Greiner has been appointed as the interim county sheriff, according to a news release from the county.

Greiner began serving in 2012 prior to working in the Lorain County Sheriff's Department and Medina Township Police Department.

“Chief Deputy Greiner has been a valuable member of the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department for over a decade and his dedication to service is clear,” said County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Greiner will hold the position until Ronayne names a formal candidate for the job.

