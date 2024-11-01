Cuyahoga County Board of Elections extends drop-off through Election Day

Cuyahoga County's Board of Elections announced Friday that they will extend ballot box hours at Campus International High School.

The extension is in addition to the permanent drop box located in the board's parking lot.

The ballot box will operate through the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday during the following times:



Saturday, November 2nd 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 3rd 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday, November 4th 12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5th 12:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

This comes three days after the longest day of early voting in Ohio. There was a strong turnout at the Board of Elections on Tuesday.

