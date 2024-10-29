Longest day of early voting, plus warm weather, equals strong turnout across state a week ahead of election

CLEVELAND — Voters across Ohio took advantage of the warm temps and extended hours to vote early in person at the state's 88 county Boards of Elections. The BOE is open for 13 hours Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to handle not only those looking to vote early in person but those looking to submit a vote-by-mail ballot application before that 8:30 p.m. deadline.

In Summit County, News 5 found a line outside the BOE's Early Vote Center. Folks like Dawn Blair of Akron said she'll take these lines over what she's seen some election days.

"Well, I knew this was going to be a huge turnout this year, and I thought as long as I waited before in a couple of places, I'd better get out here early," she said.

Lauren Ferre of Akron made it a family affair, exposing her two young kids to the process.

"Yeah, I think it's good for them to experience what we're doing and know what's going on," she said.

In Wayne County, they've seen a 50% increase in early voting on some days over 2020, but they're able to process voters through.

"At our busiest points we're processing about 100 voters an hour, which is pretty good," said BOE Director Julie Leathers Stahl. "But no ones had to wait more than 10-15 minutes."

The wait in Cuyahoga County, at times a little longer than that, fueled in part this day by the roughly 150 high school seniors who marched to vote early. All, like Angel Andino, voted in their first election. So, did he feel comfortable?

"Somewhat but I'm mostly ready for it though," he said.

Naja Smith shared her excitement and message with others.

"Make sure you all put your votes in, this election is very important," she said.

This break from class, though, still required some homework for Marie Chavis.

"I did yeah like a little bit of research on who I may or may not you know vote for."

Caught up in the crowd of teenagers was an octagenarian. Helen Kabat of Parma said that seeing the kids and everyone who came out made her want to cry.

"I was fantastically joyful because to see all of these people here doing their duty and supporting our country is a fantastic thing to see, even at 83," she said.

Early voting hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at your local Board of Elections. Weekend hours continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and conclude on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There is no longer in-person early voting on the day before the election. That day was eliminated to allow the BOEs to prepare for Election Day.

