Cuyahoga County Board of Elections hosting Cleveland Library Week Voter Education Campaign

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is set to host its Cleveland Library Week Voter Education Campaign ahead of the upcoming election.

Starting July 29, the Board of Elections will travel to various Cuyahoga County libraries to promote participation in the Sept. 9 Primary Election and to raise awareness about the Cleveland ward boundaries implemented in May and the associated voting location changes.

The Board of Elections will also supply voters with ward maps, voter guides, vote-by-mail ballot applications and employment information during the sessions.

The upcoming Primary Election includes seven wards in Cleveland and candidate contests in Cleveland Heights, East Cleveland, Garfield Heights and Maple Heights.

Here is the schedule for Cleveland Library Week Voter Education Campaign:

Monday, Aug. 4, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Ward 1: Harvard Lee Branch, 16918 Harvard Ave., Cleveland

Ward 3: Fleet Branch, 7224 Broadway Ave., Cleveland

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Ward 5: Woodland Branch, 5906 Woodland Ave., Cleveland

Ward 7: Jefferson Branch, 850 Jefferson Ave., Cleveland

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Ward 8: Addison Branch, 6901 Superior Ave., Cleveland

Ward 9: Langston Hughes Branch, 10200 Superior Ave., Cleveland

Thursday, Aug. 7, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Ward 12: Eastman Branch, 11602 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111

Here is the schedule for Suburban Voter’s Week:

Tuesday, July 29, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



East Cleveland Library, 14101 Euclid Ave., East Cleveland

Lee Road Branch of Heights Libraries, 2345 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights

Wednesday, July 30, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



Garfield Heights Branch, 5409 Turney Rd., Garfield Heights

Maple Heights Branch, 5225 Library Ln., Maple Heights