Cuyahoga County Board of Elections pulls back the curtain on ballot counting process

CLEVELAND — Ever wonder what happens to your ballot when the polls close on election night?

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Board of Elections Warehouse Tour

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections opened its Elections Tabulation Center on Cleveland's east side for a behind-the-scenes look at how paper ballots and machine memory sticks are received, secured and counted after polls close.

The guided tour followed the path of ballots and equipment as they are returned from polling locations and secured. It is part of the BOE's "Know Before You Vote" series.

Over the last couple of weeks, the BOE has hosted a handful of events showing how ballot machines are tested and how mail-in ballots are handled.

A recurring message throughout the latest tour: bipartisan teams escort materials, and the entire process takes place under 24/7 camera surveillance and the watchful eyes of Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputies.

About 400 people are expected to be on site election night to make sure every vote is counted.

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