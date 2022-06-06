Cuyahoga County communities discuss 911 dispatch center mergers, regionalization

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — During Monday's City Council meeting, Lakewood leaders are slated to examine early discussions regarding the future of its 911 dispatch center operations.

The conversation comes after an Ohio law, which went into effect in 2013 and has been updated over the years, that calls for counties to only have, at most, three 911 dispatch centers, excluding those in large cities. The law goes on to say if a county has more than three dispatch centers, then state funding to that county would be cut in half.

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George works in the same building as her team of nearly a dozen dispatchers right now.

“Starting last year, the county began penalizing the city with a fee because we had not yet regionalized,” Mayor George told News 5. “My overall goal would be to keep our dispatch here in Lakewood. They do a phenomenal job, but we can’t just put our head in the sand and ignore this law that exists. We have to have a community conversation to talk about it.”

In a letter submitted to the city council and signed by George along with the chief of police, chief of fire, and the IT director, the idea of joining the Chagrin Valley Dispatch is brought up. The letter adds that other communities, such as Rocky River, Bay Village, Westlake and Fairview Park, are considering the same option.

According to its website , the Chagrin Valley Dispatch handles 911 calls for about 25 Cuyahoga County communities, including Brecksville, Solon and Euclid.

In North Olmsted, city leaders are in advanced discussions about handing over its operations and staff to Chagrin Valley Dispatch, which came up as part of a two-hour discussion during a Public Safety, Health and Welfare Committee Meeting back on May 25 .

“The fact is, regionalization in dispatching is a reality,” North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said during the meeting. “I'm not happy. The conclusion was to leave North Olmsted. Nor do I believe that our safety director, our police and fire chiefs or our dispatch employees are happy about it. I do not enjoy having to make this decision.”

To track the status of the legislative action in North Olmsted, click here.

The city council meeting in Lakewood is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Monday.