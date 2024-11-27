Cuyahoga County Council approves new program to help seniors avoid foreclosure

The Cuyahoga County Council approved a new program to help senior citizens avoid foreclosure.
News 5 reporter Michelle Jarboe previously reported on the program proposal.
Cuyahoga County announces property-tax help for struggling elderly homeowners
To be eligible for the Cuyahoga County Taxpayer Assistance Program, you must meet the following requirements:
- Own a home in Cuyahoga County
- Be 70 years old or older
- Making $70,000 a year or less
For more eligibility information, or if you would like to fill out the program interest form, CLICK HERE.
As of 4:45 p.m., the website has not been updated to reflect the council's approval.
