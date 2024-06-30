Cuyahoga County Council asks to end agreement to hold City of Cleveland inmates in county jail

Friday, members of the Cuyahoga County Council sent a letter to the county prosecutor asking to void the deal to hold Cleveland Inmates in the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Three members of the council sent the letter, saying that the agreement to hold City of Cleveland inmates in the jail started when the county acquired the city jail and police headquarters.

In the letter, councilmembers said the agreement was meant to be mutually beneficial; however, they claim the city has "repeatedly and flagrantly failed to adhere to its contractual obligations."

The letter states the breach of agreement has created operational problems and has become a burden on county resources.

It is unknown what led to the letter; however, we have reached out to the city and the prosecutor for more information.