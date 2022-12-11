Cuyahoga County flu hospitalizations recently higher than last 12 seasons combined, health department says

CLEVELAND — New data from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health shows that for week 48 (Nov. 27 - Dec. 3) flu hospitalizations are the highest they have been for the last 12 flu seasons combined.

There have been 367 local flu hospitalizations so far this season. During the reporting period, there were 122 confirmed cases of the flu.

According to the data, flu levels remain "very high."

There were no flu deaths during week 48. There has been one death this season.

The agency said 5.5% of emergency department visits during week 48 were for flu-like symptoms.

CLICK HERE to see the full report.

