Cuyahoga County grand jury declines to indict DEA agent who shot 20-year-old man in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that a grand jury decided not to indict a DEA agent who shot a 20-year-old man in April of 2021.

The prosecutor's office said a grand jury was considering two counts of felonious assault.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. on April 14, 2021, near East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue.

According to the prosecutor's office, the agent was in an undercover vehicle conducting surveillance when the 20-year-old arrived home, approached the agent's vehicle and "appeared to alter the clothing around his waist where he was carrying a firearm."

The agent then shot the 20-year-old in the torso. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the 20-year-old's DNA was found on the weapon, authorities said.

The grand jury heard from a forensic video expert as well as the DEA agent, the 20-year-old and other witnesses who were on scene, prior to declining charges, authorities said.

Last year, News 5 spoke to the 20-year-old man's family about the shooting and how they say it all went down:

