Cuyahoga County in need of volunteers to help foster youth

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The Child and Family Advocates of Cuyahoga County is in need of volunteers for youth in the foster care system.

The organization provides advocates for at-risk kids in the foster care system. It helped 157 children in 2023 out of the 2,000 in foster care in the county, and this year, it is expanding its services to 200.

Tricia Kuivinen is the executive director for the non-profit, also known as CASA; she said there is a lot of poverty in Northeast Ohio, which makes it difficult for families to take care of their children properly.

“We recruit, train and support volunteers from the community and people from all walks of life to come alongside a child or a youth in foster care and serve as their advocate," said Kuivinen. "The CASA volunteers visit the children typically at their home, but sometimes at school and they go to court on behalf of the children. They file a report with the juvenile court and make a best interest recommendation on behalf of the children that could have to do with placement or services or anything that's taking place in the child's life."

She said volunteers also help families access the services they need.

“That could be mental health care, medicaid, food, clothing, shelter, enrichment experiences, like holiday gifts, and birthday gifts or school supplies. Of course, the most important role that CASA volunteer plays is speaking up for that child in court and making sure that the child welfare system hears that child,” said Kuivinen.

Cleveland attorney Tera Coleman said research shows the court advocate is the most consistent adult in these children’s lives.

“They are that consistent voice throughout any type of these proceedings for at-risk children who have been at risk of abuse or neglect. And as you can imagine, children in these types of situations might not always have that steady figure in their lives that can be involved in these proceedings. So, what these volunteers are providing is that consistent presence," said Kuivinen.

Kuivinen said it has been difficult to find new volunteers because it’s a big commitment; however, it is also rewarding.

“Children with a CASA volunteer will stay in foster care for shorter periods of time, they'll access more services, more likely to attend school and they're more likely to perform at grade level,” said Kuivinen.

According to the Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services, the county had a 39% reunification rate in 2023, which is 11% less than in 2022, but the county saw fewer kids in the system.

“A kid staying in the system for long periods of time and remaining in the system until they age out or children who are just sort of on this revolving door don't usually achieve permanency. The goal of CASA is to help children achieve permanency,” Kuivinen.

If you would like to find out more information on how to become a Court Advocate for foster youth, you can go to CFADVOCATE.org. The next training classes are on May 30 and 31.

“You get involved thinking you're going to impact a child, but really, you're impacted. You are impacted by coming alongside a vulnerable youth or child or set of children. Sometimes, we serve sibling groups in the community and help them get over what will be a rough patch in their life and get them back to a normal childhood as soon as possible,” said Kuivinen.