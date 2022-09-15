Cuyahoga County introduces new initiative to improve livability for all ages

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Cuyahoga County has introduced a new initiative with AARP called ‘Livable Cuyahoga, a community for all ages’ to make the area more age-friendly.

Several organizations within the county announced the plan Thursday afternoon at the Fatima Family Center in Cleveland.

This comes after recent research from the Center for Community Solutions revealed nearly 400,000 people living in Cuyahoga County will be 60 years of age by 2030.

In 2006, the World Health Organization (WHO) developed the Global Age-Friendly Cities Project to bring cities together from around the world.

The goal is for these communities to support healthy aging by becoming more friendly through various initiatives that make livable communities.

Cuyahoga County officials are hopeful this objective will improve the livability of residents for generations to come.

