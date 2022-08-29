Cuyahoga County jailer on leave following narcotics unit investigation

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County has placed a 32-year-old corrections officer on unpaid administrative leave following an investigation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit.

The county started a probational removal process on Aug. 26. The jailer had been with the county since Nov. 8, 2021.

A county spokesperson said authorities received a tip which was investigated and resulted in the jailer's arrest.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, the jailer is charged with the illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility. The charge is a third-degree felony.

The case was bound over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Specific details about the investigation weren't provided.

