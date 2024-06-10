Cuyahoga County using new office to support growth of small businesses

CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County has opened a new office that’s providing resources and guidance to help support local entrepreneurs.

Pipe'n Hot Grill is known for a few things: they're Bamba tea, po’boys and can't forget the seafood dishes, but the journey for Angela Sharpley and her daughter Stesia Swain wasn't easy.

They first opened their restaurant in 2014, but due to a list of unexpected events, they closed. Then, in 2020, they were one of seven businesses selected to open in Cleveland’s Glenville Neighborhood Transformation Incubator Plaza; they relaunched their restaurant just six weeks before the pandemic.

“It was difficult to get funding even though there was a lot of funding released. We kind of fell last on the totem pole,” said Sharpley.

For two years, the duo stayed afloat the best way they could, then got some relief when Cuyahoga County assisted through a grant. They provided guidance on running their business.

“They didn't just help us with funding they help us with training, coaching, other resources,” said Sharpley.

That same assistance is why Cuyahoga County opened the Office of Small Business.

“They're the backbone of our communities. They create jobs, they create wealth, they create economic opportunity,” said Vaughn Johnson, the Deputy Director for Economic Development with Cuyahoga County.

The goal is to provide a place that would uplift and support new entrepreneurs as they embark on starting their own ideas.

“So we wanted to have a centralized location, one phone number one, email one QR code one landing page that any small business, all small businesses can go to in Cuyahoga County and then we can actually connect them with resources that they're looking for to help grow, sustain or expand their business,” said Johnson.

According to the county, there are 30,000 small businesses in Cuyahoga, and over 300,000 residents are employed by small businesses. As the state sees fluctuating unemployment numbers, more business can mean more jobs.

“Many Cuyahoga County residents that may be facing an unemployment challenge and maybe not, maybe they just want to grow and branch out that entrepreneurship is the gateway and the bridge to address that unemployment gap,” said Johnson.

The office opened at the beginning of May, and within 3 weeks, 50 entrepreneurs have reached out.

“So I think if we continue to grow, being a business friendly county, it will only nurture more entrepreneurship so that entrepreneurs can, will grow here. Stay here and we can attract more of them here,” said Johnson.

Through the office, they hope to see more stories like Angela’s.

“We really exhausted what we qualify for as a minority grant, but the county they didn't care what minority class we filled. They help us, and they continue to help us."

It’s because the county knows the importance and value of uplifting local business.

“We are their champion; we are their advocate, and we are here to serve them. Your business is our business,” said Johnson.