Cuyahoga Falls 'adopts' tribal territory in Houma, Louisiana to help relief efforts after Hurricane Ida

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — The City of Cuyahoga Falls has "adopted" a tribal territory called United Houma Nation to help raise money for relief efforts after Hurricane Ida devastated nearly every structure in the small town.

Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters said because large cities usually get the most attention when it comes to aid and relief help after natural disasters, he wanted to focus on smaller areas that might not have the resources to care for their residents.

Recently, Walters reached out to officials in Houma, Louisiana, which includes the tribal territory called United Houma Nation, which is governed by Chief Creppel and 11 council members.

The United Houma Nation is a state-recognized tribe of approximately 17,000 tribal members residing in a six-parish service area, located on the southeastern coast of Louisana.

Cuyahoga Falls is no stranger to helping cities devastated by natural disasters. Four years ago, Cuyahoga Falls “adopted” Humble, Texas after Hurricane Harvey destroyed their town.

Through a Facebook post, Walters is asking residents to donate to the Houma community. Click here if you want more information about the Houma community, including how to donate.

