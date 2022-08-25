Cuyahoga has the most monkeypox cases of any Ohio county by over double, new state data shows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A newly-launched public dashboard showing the latest information on the status of monkeypox in Ohio reveals that Cuyahoga County has 69 reported cases of monkeypox, as of Thursday, Aug. 25, more than double the county with the next-highest number of cases.

The Monkeypox Cases Overview map on the new Ohio Department of Health monkeypox dashboard shows that while most counties in the state do not yet have any reported cases, many Northeast Ohio counties do have at least one case.

Click here to view the ODH Monkeypox Dashboard and map

Lorain County has reported fives cases to date, Summit has reported five cases, Lake County has four cases, Carroll has two, and Stark, Portage, Mahoning and Medina counties each have one.

After Cuyahoga County, Franklin County, where the state’s capital Columbus is located, has the next-highest total case count with 33 reported as of Thursday. Hamilton County, home of Cincinnati, has eight cases, and Toledo’s home, Lucas County, has six cases.

The grand total in the state is 147 cases as of Thursday, with large swaths of the central and southern regions of Ohio reporting zero cases so far.

The new dashboard also includes other useful data about monkeypox in Ohio:

The first date that a monkeypox illness was reported in Ohio was May 29, 2002.

There have been nine hospitalizations; meaning the hospitalization rate for monkeypox is currently at 6.12%.

Of the 147 total cases reported so far, 96.6% of them have been in males, 2.04% have been in females, and 1.36% have been in persons whose gender was not known.

The age range of those infected with monkeypox ranges from 19 to 64 years.

To date, there have been zero deaths related to monkeypox in Ohio.



MetroHealth in Cleveland is hosting a monkeypox vaccine clinic on Friday

Cuyahoga County provides update on Monkeypox

Here are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

People with monkeypox get a rash that may be located on or near the genitals or anus and could be on other areas like the hands, feet, chest, face, or mouth.

The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing.

The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Other symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Chills

Swollen lymph nodes

Exhaustion

Muscle aches and backache

Headache

Respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

You may experience all or only a few symptoms

Sometimes, people have flu-like symptoms before the rash.

Some people get a rash first, followed by other symptoms.

Others only experience a rash.

In order to prevent the spread of monkeypox, the Lorain County Health Department recommends the following:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

