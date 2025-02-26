Cuyahoga Valley National Park reinstates seasonal positions

The Cuyahoga Valley National Park's seasonal positions have been reinstated after a nearly month-long hiring freeze that began due to the Trump administration's continued efforts to reduce federal jobs.

Earlier this month, layoffs began at Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and four employees lost their jobs. The park said Wednesday that they are not aware of any staff being re-hired.

Layoffs begin at Cuyahoga Valley National Park as federal job cuts continue

Starting in late January, the park froze 40 seasonal positions, and with the peak season approaching, there were concerns about the future.

The cuts were part of Trump’s efforts to reduce the size of government by offering voluntary resignations, freezing new hires and instituting widespread layoffs.