Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels 2 trips due to flooding

Two Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad trips have been canceled due to excessive flooding, according to its Facebook page.

The trip that was supposed to depart at 9 a.m. on Saturday was canceled, as was the 1:15 p.m. trip.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad said it is working on finding makeup dates and times for the trips. Details about refunds and rescheduling will be released later.

Conditions will be monitored for the remainder of the day.

