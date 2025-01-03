Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad derailment too minor for investigation, authorities say

The Federal Railroad Administration will not investigate a Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad derailment that happened late last year due to how minor the incident was.

The derailment happened near the Peninsula Depot on Dec. 21 when the train was returning to Rockside Station. It involved several train cars going at a slow rate of speed.

"After careful consideration, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) decided not to investigate the December 21st derailment of a Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train as it did not meet our criteria for doing so. Based on a limited scope examination of the incident, we determined it was minor in nature. No passengers or crew members sustained injuries," the agency said.

The FRA said three train cars derailed while traveling under 2 mph but kept their wheels on the ground and remained upright.

Around 600 passengers were momentarily stranded, and buses were brought in to pick them up.

"Preliminary findings suggest that the east side of the rail may have spread and rolled," the FRA said. "This type of condition is akin to something known as wide gage, whereby there is too much distance between the rails at a given point. It is among the most common of track causes."