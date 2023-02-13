CWRU issues alert about man seen with gun on campus

Watch Now
Case Western Reserve University issued an alert Monday afternoon after a man wielding a gun was spotted somewhere on campus.
Posted at 5:25 PM, Feb 13, 2023
Authorities have advised the campus community to stay alert and in place, and await instruction, according to a tweet from CWRU.

The university said all buildings on campus are currently only accessible by card.

A specific description of the man was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-368-3333.

