CWRU issues alert about man seen with gun on campus

Case Western Reserve University issued an alert Monday afternoon after a man wielding a gun was spotted somewhere on campus.

Authorities have advised the campus community to stay alert and in place, and await instruction, according to a tweet from CWRU.

CWRU Alert: Police continue to investigate. Please avoid the area and stay in a safe place. Buildings remain in card-only access. Next update in 15 minutes. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) February 13, 2023

The university said all buildings on campus are currently only accessible by card.

A specific description of the man was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-368-3333.

