CWRU pro-Palestine protestors spray-painted by painters covering spirit wall mural

On Tuesday night, painters spray-painted over a group of pro-Palestine protestors at Case Western Reserve University.

The painters were brought in to cover the messages written on the Case Western Reserve University Spirit Wall.

"Our administrators have designated this area for us to be able to express ourselves here at Case Western Reserve University," student leader Jad Kamhawi Oglesby said. "And one of the greatest moments, the greatest build-up of student frustration and administration history, is occurring right before your eyes."

A few of the protestors attempted to stop the painters from covering their work and were hit by paint in the process.

"Saturday, the students and the community members came together to express themselves and to really show that we are out here in peaceful protests against our administrators' stance, and we painted a beautiful mural along this entire wall here," Kamhawi Oglesby said. "And as you can see in less than five hours, our administration has tried to stifle that expression with a blank white wall."

Video of the incident has been circulating, and CWRU President Eric Kaler released a statement regarding it.

To the Case Western Reserve community:



Earlier today, I wrote to you noting that the university was investigating an incident in which an individual who was painting over protesters’ writings on the Spirit Wall hit student protesters with paint. I have reviewed video footage, which depicts students blocking the wall as a third-party contractor spray painted directly onto protesters as he attempted to finish painting the wall, and I am disturbed by what occurred.



Let me be clear: No students—or any individuals—should ever be treated this way, especially on a campus where our core values center on providing a safe, welcoming environment. This is not who we are as an institution, and I am deeply sorry this ever occurred.



The university will continue to fully investigate these actions and hold individuals responsible for this behavior, including the failure of our own officers to intervene.



Again, I want to reiterate my sincere regret for this incident. As with any violation of our codes of conduct, we will take action to hold them accountable.



Sincerely,



Eric W. Kaler

President

Additionally, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb released a statement regarding the incident.

In light of the recent video that surfaced from the CWRU campus, which displays individuals being painted over with spray paint, it is crucial that we express our stance unambiguously. Cleveland is a city for everyone, and we must respect the thoughts, feelings, and voices of those who come from various backgrounds. These diverse perspectives are what makes us special, and ultimately stronger, as a city. Our community deserves venues where they have the ability to constitutionally-express their opinions openly without fear of criminal interference. We support 1st Amendment rights and implore CWRU leadership to consider this and think about how the decisions they make and the actions they take – especially against those who are abiding by the law – will influence some of the progress we have collectively made as a city. At the same time, we urge individuals to demonstrate peacefully. We want to be clear in that we condemn all forms of violence and the Division of Police stands ready to offer support should that occur. Public safety has been and always will be our number one priority.