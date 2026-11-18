CLEVELAND — A cyberattack has exposed personal information belonging to Cuyahoga County Public Library cardholders.

The library says an outside group broke into its systems through two of its vendors. Those companies handle customer accounts and check-outs.

The stolen data includes names, addresses, emails, phone numbers and birth dates. It also includes library card numbers and usernames.

The library says passwords and borrowing history were not touched.

The library's app is currently shut down as a precaution. Investigators are still looking into how the breach happened.

The library is urging all cardholders to reset their PIN or password right away.