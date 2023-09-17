Daphne is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Daphne:

Meet sweet 8-year-old Daphne. You would never know this highly social girl is a senior! Daphne loves to meet new people and has gotten along with other laid-back dogs of all sizes. She enjoys exploring her surroundings and going for leisurely strolls. She is a volunteer favorite because she is so easy to walk on a leash. Even though she is 60 lbs., you would think you were walking a small dog. Cleveland APL

According to the Cleveland APL, they have many seniors available for adoption right now, and they make such great pets. You don't have to deal with the chewing, potty-training, and excessive exercise like you would in the puppy phase.

The Cleveland APL will have a promotion this Tuesday, Sept. 19. Cats and kittens will be $5. The promotion will be at the Petco in Middleburg Heights from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Find out more about Daphne and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

