Day care worker fired, charged for kicking 2-year-old child, police say

A 59-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a toddler this week at a day care, according to the Parma Heights Police Department.

The woman has been charged with assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, as well as a misdemeanor count of child endangering, authorities said.

On Monday, the parents of a 2-year-old child contacted the department and said an employee at a Parma Heights daycare kicked their child, which was caught on camera, authorities said.

"Officers responded to the scene and spoke with all persons involved," police said. "The 2-year-old did not appear to be injured and did not need medical attention at the time officers were on scene."

Officers notified the day care's owner, director and administrator. The employee has since been fired, police said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.