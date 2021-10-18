DEA seizes record amounts of drugs in Ohio and Michigan, including fake pills laced with fentanyl

CLEVELAND — DEA Agents are warning of a troubling trend.

Agents have seized a historic amount of fentanyl and meth across Ohio and Michigan. According to the DEA, there has been a 60% increase in fentanyl seizures and a 400% increase in methamphetamine seizures. Agents have also seized an alarming number of fake pain pills that are laced with fentanyl.

"We seized hundreds of fentanyl pills, then thousands, then tens of thousands, now hundreds of thousands,” said Keith Martin, DEA Special Agent in Charge, Detroit Division.

Carole Negus is Director of Nursing at Stella Maris.

“There’s a lot of synthetic drugs out there, synthetic pressed pills out there and they are basically cut with everything. People just have no idea what they are doing. They have no idea what they’re using,” said Negus.

With record-setting seizures, Stella Maris is still seeing an uptick in the number of people searching for treatment.

“I thought with the addition of beds that we would have some space it would have free up some space in other programs," said Antoinette Whitticar, Director of Admissions Stella Marris. "That was not the case at all; the need is so great."

Earl McDonald was once addicted to drugs and alcohol. He came to Stella Marris for help. Now, free from drugs and alcohol for almost 11 years, he works at the facility helping others. He worries about those addicted to drugs now.

“Things are a lot different with drugs today. These people are using drugs they don’t know they’re using,” said McDonald. “Every time you take a snort, a shot or smoke, it’s Russian Roulette,” added McDonald.

