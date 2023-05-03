Dead cats, emaciated animals found in Olmsted Township home; owner pleads guilty to animal cruelty

CLEVELAND — An Olmsted Township woman has pleaded guilty to 20 counts of animal cruelty after police found over 20 dead cats in "various stages of decomposition," alongside various living but emaciated cats, dogs and other animals inside a home in shambles, according to authorities.

“This is definitely one of the most gruesome and tragic cases that I’ve seen,” said Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor Isadora Almaro.

Police body camera video details a disturbing discovery.

“Deplorable conditions — there were feces all over the floor, there was no food, no food at all. No water in any dishes. The home was in disarray,” Almaro said.

Olmsted Township police were called to the home last July by someone concerned for the animals inside.

“They could see through the window that there were emaciated animals, multiple emaciated animals including two dogs, multiple cats — they could see deceased cats on the floor,” said Almaro.

Armed with a search warrant police and consent from the owner, Almaro said, police went inside.

“They discovered the two live dogs who ran out immediately and searched for any source of water; they appeared to be extremely dehydrated and starving,” she said.

Police found 21 dead cats, six live cats, two live dogs, 12 fish and one turtle.

“As they walked through the home, there were multiple deceased cats in various stages of decomposition. There were cats that appeared to have been cannibalized by the other animals,” she said.

The animal owner, Kelly Kuliga, was charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty. Kuliga pleaded guilty this week and will be sentenced later this month.

Senate Bill 164 took effect last month. It makes neglect or harm of a pet a fifth-degree felony making punishment more severe.

RELATED: DeWine signs 23 bills into law, makes first veto

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.