Deadly week on area waterways, first responders urge safety and caution ahead of summer

VERMILION, Ohio — As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, water safety must be top of mind. Across Northeast Ohio this past week, there's already been multiple drownings.

Lexi Hall and her friend Emily Long are trying to enjoy their day off despite the gloomy weather in Vermilion.

“It's very rough,” said Hall. “I was telling her this would be fun to jet ski in but it's definitely rough and I wish it was a little blue and clear.”

This Memorial Day didn't make out as the best day for Hall to take a swim or her family's boat out as Lake Eerie stirs.

“It's a little too rough out there maybe tomorrow or the next day,” Hall added.

Despite the weather not attracting many beachgoers or boaters this holiday weekend, water safety must always be enforced. This past week has been deadly on area waterways. Wednesday, a 21-year-old was pulled from the water at Edgewater Park. Friday, police said an 18-month old drowned in an Ashtabula pond, and Sunday, a body was found in the water at Euclid Park. A cause of death for that victim hasn't been announced.

Vermilion Fire Chief Bill Brown said never underestimate the power of water.

“Lake Erie can be deadly at times, rip currents,” said Brown. “We ask and hope that parents keep a close eye on their children especially the smaller ones, but just using basic common sense. Don't go out too far and don't exceed your capabilities as a swimmer because again that's where people can get hurt.”

If boating, always have flotation devices for every person on board. Last year, Brown said there were multiple sinking boat rescues.

“Even for good swimmers, seasoned boaters, they still need to have those safety devices available,” Brown added.

Hall said safety is the top priority when she's steering. And while boating Monday was a wash, she’s just going to enjoy it docked with friends and family instead.

“We are going to have a couple friends over for Memorial Day and just hang out,” Hall added.

So far, for 2024, Brown said Vermilion has had no water rescues or drownings, but he predicts that might change as summer gets underway.