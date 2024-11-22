Deer-related crashes continue to be a problem across the state

OHIO — Deer-related crashes continue to rise in Ohio, but especially in one Northeast Ohio county.

Since 2019, 109, 507 deer crashes have happened in the state, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. About 47% of those crashes occurred in October, November, and December. Stark County has contributed to most of those crashes with 3,138 crashes happening since 2019.

Canton resident Jack Jackson knows how much damage run-ins with these animals can cause. About a year ago, Jackson was riding home on his motorcycle late one night. He was less than a mile from his home when he crashed into a deer.

"I hit her," Jackson said. "She sent me into the embankment, and I flew through the air. After being in a coma, I woke up with all of these tubes in me."

When Jackson woke up, he found he had eight broken ribs and both of his wrists, ripped his aorta and heart, and collapsed both of his lungs. Doctors placed rods and pins in his arm and backside. A year later, Jackson is still recovering from his injuries.

Jackson's accident is the worst-case scenario. State Highway Patrol said only 1% of all deer-related crashes involved a motorcycle, but it remains an important reminder.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said fall is mating season for deer, which makes them more active. They're more likely to pop out during the early morning or evening commute, so it's recommended to use your vehicle's high beams when you can and be extra vigilant during those times.

"Slow down!" Moni Bowman Bell with the Division of Wildlife said. "Slow down. There's no hurry You're going to get where you are going."

Highway Patrol said if you come across the deer on the road, break, and don't swerve. Move your car over to the side of the road and put on your hazards. Then, you can call Highway Patrol at #677 and contact your insurance agency.