Defense rests in trial of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King

CLEVELAND — The trial of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is nearing its conclusion. His fate may soon be in the hands of a jury.

King did not testify, and his attorney rested this afternoon without calling any witnesses, believing that the prosecutors had not proved their case.

The mayor is accused of authorizing more than $76,000 in city contracts and payments to businesses owned by King or his family.

Prosecutors: Mayor showed pattern of 'disdain for the law'

The mayor is also accused of improperly providing a city car and a fuel card to King's co-defendant, former councilman Ernest Smith. Smith took the witness stand on Tuesday in his defense.

A former council clerk, Khadijah Guy, also testified that she was the one who gave Smith keys to a city car.

"There is nothing in the legislation that prohibits me, as clerk, from issuing the keys to one of the council members, Guy said.

Smith maintains that he only used city vehicles for city business; his attorney pointed to a laundry list of projects that his client organized.

"I was out here doing anything I can to serve the health, interests, rights and needs of the people of East Cleveland. Things that I saw other elected officials weren't doing," Smith said on the stand.

Prosecutors noted that Smith was involved with many of those projects before taking office. They also questioned the lack of accounting for the car's use and nearly $6,800 in fuel purchases across more than four years.

"So, whatever Ernest Smith deemed as city business. In your mind, you can use that vehicle in any way, shape or form as long as Ernest Smith deemed it city business. Is that accurate?" Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Rogalski said.

"As long as the people deemed it city business," Smith said.

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday morning.

King, who is suspended from office pending the outcome of the case, faces 12 counts, including felony theft in office and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Smith faces five counts, including felony theft and theft in office.