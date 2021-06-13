DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory honors veterans and service members in special ceremony

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — DeJohn Funeral Homes & Crematory hosted its annual Flag Retirement & Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday in Chesterland, Ohio. The funeral home honors a military veteran or service man/woman from each military conflict and war, dating back to World War II, during the ceremony.

The funeral home collected flags with the names of a veteran or service member written on them.

Many people said they were thrilled to participate in the event, especially considering that events just like this one had to be postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flags that were collected by the funeral home were then cremated at the Willoughby Hills DeJohn Funeral Home location.

